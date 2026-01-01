Metal

87 playlist(s)

Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Uppercut

Uppercut
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
New Metal

New Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Metallo pesante

Metallo pesante

249 views

Zach's Alt/Indie Picks of 2025!

Zach's Alt/Indie Picks of 2025!

645 views

havy metal

havy metal

160K views

Depressing

Depressing

1.5K views

Headbanding

Headbanding

798 views

เมทัล

เมทัล

27K views

Metal scream+vocal

Metal scream+vocal

1.9K views

work out music

work out music

19K views

the best of thrash metal

the best of thrash metal

22K views

Black Metal

Black Metal

492 views

Vynil Metal/Hard Rock

Vynil Metal/Hard Rock

201 views

Metal Madness

Metal Madness

53K views

Hard Rock Playlist

Hard Rock Playlist

3.3K views

Today’s rock hits

Today’s rock hits

2.7K views

お気に入り

お気に入り

3.2K views

Death Melódico

Death Melódico

29K views

Hairbands

Hairbands

474 views

death metal

death metal

689 views

Death metal

Death metal

2K views

Metal

Metal

664 views

80s Heavy Metal

80s Heavy Metal

18K views

Metal core

Metal core

31K views

일본 메탈

일본 메탈

392 views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

27K views

old-school

old-school

20K views

Industrial Metal Workout

Industrial Metal Workout

11K views

Growing Up

Growing Up

145 views

A 2026 Vibe

A 2026 Vibe

1.3K views

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

22K views

The best metal music

The best metal music

29K views

Metal

Metal

16K views

Black Metal for Any Day

Black Metal for Any Day

2.2M views

ハードロック

ハードロック

21K views

Bender Playlist

Bender Playlist

8.8K views

Recap de décembre à février 2025

Recap de décembre à février 2025

1.4K views

Into the Death

Into the Death

4.2K views

Rock

Rock

3.6K views

Mainstream Rock 2026

Mainstream Rock 2026

1.9K views

Pesado e melódico

Pesado e melódico

144 views

Heavy Metal Kingdom

Heavy Metal Kingdom

20K views

Metal

Metal

20K views

Industrial

Industrial

14K views

Spring Contention 2026

Spring Contention 2026

157 views

Heavy

Heavy

90K views

Death

Death

46K views

japanischer metal

japanischer metal

837 views

рок тяжкеньке

рок тяжкеньке

3.3K views

relaxing rock

relaxing rock

926 views

dark embrace

dark embrace

162 views

Métal

Métal

20K views