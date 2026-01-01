Decades

50 playlist(s)

Megahits: 00s

Megahits: 00s
00s German Rap Essentials

00s German Rap Essentials
00s German Pop Hits

00s German Pop Hits
'00s Hip Hop

'00s Hip Hop
'00s R&B

'00s R&B
Ultimate '00s Party

Ultimate '00s Party
Feelin' Good in the '00s

Feelin' Good in the '00s
'70s Lite Hits

'70s Lite Hits
'70s Rock

'70s Rock
Classic Disco Hits

Classic Disco Hits
Outlaw Country

Outlaw Country
'70s Mellow Gold

'70s Mellow Gold
Megahits: 70s

Megahits: 70s
Motown in the '70s

Motown in the '70s
Best of 70s Mandopop

Best of 70s Mandopop
Best of 70s Cantopop

Best of 70s Cantopop
Laid-Back 70s Hits

Laid-Back 70s Hits
'70s Sunshine Grooves

'70s Sunshine Grooves
Essential Motown Hits

Essential Motown Hits
'70s Roots Reggae

'70s Roots Reggae
'70s Party

'70s Party
Presenting Queen

Presenting Queen
Post-Punk Pleasures

Post-Punk Pleasures
Singer-Songwriter Classics

Singer-Songwriter Classics
Funk & Soul Power

Funk & Soul Power
Soul Made in Philly

Soul Made in Philly

70's OPM

70's OPM
The Hits: '60s

The Hits: '60s
'60s R&B + Soul

'60s R&B + Soul

Dancing to the Oldies

Dancing to the Oldies
Oldies Out Loud

Oldies Out Loud
Psychedelic Rock Classics

Psychedelic Rock Classics
Swinging Sixties Hits

Swinging Sixties Hits
Lowrider Oldies

Lowrider Oldies
Classic Sunshine Soul

Classic Sunshine Soul
Presenting The Beatles

Presenting The Beatles
60s Sing-Alongs

60s Sing-Alongs
Jam and Psych

Jam and Psych
'60s Salsa

'60s Salsa
Éxitos De Los '60s

Éxitos De Los '60s
Motown in the '60s

Motown in the '60s
'60s Sunshine Pop

'60s Sunshine Pop
‘60s Argentinian Rock

‘60s Argentinian Rock
Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement

Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement
The Hits: '50s

The Hits: '50s
Doo Wop Bops

Doo Wop Bops
Doo-Wop

Doo-Wop
Presenting The Beatles

Presenting The Beatles
Presenting Elvis Presley

Presenting Elvis Presley
Schlager: 50s and 60s

Schlager: 50s and 60s